BRIEF-Skechers wins patent dispute with Adidas
* Skechers USA - U.S. Court denied Adidas' motion for preliminary injunction seeking to prevent co from selling mega-blade series of children's shoes
April 19 Exxon Mobil Corp:
* Exxon Mobil and SABIC select San Patricio county for proposed petrochemical project on u.s. Gulf coast
* Exxon Mobil - facilities would include a 1.8 million tonne per year ethane cracker and derivative units
* Exxon Mobil - exxonmobil and SABIC will now apply for necessary air and wastewater permits from Texas commission on environmental quality Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Skechers USA - U.S. Court denied Adidas' motion for preliminary injunction seeking to prevent co from selling mega-blade series of children's shoes
* L3 technologies inc - received a supplemental type certificate (stc) from federal aviation administration
* Filed cta for a proof of concept clinical study for its long-acting transdermal anti-nausea patch, aqs1303