April 19 Exxon Mobil Corp:

* Exxon Mobil and SABIC select San Patricio county for proposed petrochemical project on u.s. Gulf coast

* Exxon Mobil - facilities would include a 1.8 million tonne per year ethane cracker and derivative units

* Exxon Mobil - exxonmobil and SABIC will now apply for necessary air and wastewater permits from Texas commission on environmental quality