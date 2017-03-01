March 1 Exxon Mobil
* Exxon Mobil - 2017 capital and exploration expenses of $22
billion
* Exxon Mobil - five major upstream startups over next two
years to contribute 340,000 oil-equivalent barrels of working
interest capacity
* Exxon Mobil - has an inventory of more than 5,500 wells in
Permian and Bakken with a rate of return greater than 10 percent
at $40 a barrel
* Exxon Mobil says expects startup of five major upstream
projects in 2017 and 2018
* Exxon Mobil - Guyana startup is expected by 2020, less
than five years after initial discovery well
* Says capital and exploration expenses through end of
decade will average $25 billion annually
* Exxon Mobil - 2017 capital spending expectation is an
increase of 16 percent from 2016
* Exxon Mobil - over one quarter of planned spending this
year will be made in "high-value, short-cycle" opportunities,
including Permian, Bakken basins
