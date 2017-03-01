March 1 Exxon Mobil

* Exxon Mobil - 2017 capital and exploration expenses of $22 billion

* Exxon Mobil - five major upstream startups over next two years to contribute 340,000 oil-equivalent barrels of working interest capacity

* Exxon Mobil - has an inventory of more than 5,500 wells in Permian and Bakken with a rate of return greater than 10 percent at $40 a barrel

* Exxon Mobil says expects startup of five major upstream projects in 2017 and 2018

* Exxon Mobil - Guyana startup is expected by 2020, less than five years after initial discovery well

* Says capital and exploration expenses through end of decade will average $25 billion annually

* Exxon Mobil - 2017 capital spending expectation is an increase of 16 percent from 2016

* Exxon Mobil - over one quarter of planned spending this year will be made in "high-value, short-cycle" opportunities, including Permian, Bakken basins