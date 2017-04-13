Nikkei falls after weak U.S. data overshadows Fed hike; financials underperform
* Nintendo jumps on enthusiasm for Super Mario Odyssey for Switch
April 13 Exxon Mobil Corp
* Rex Tillerson's 2016 total compensation was $27.4 million versus $27.3 million in 2015
* Darren Woods' total 2016 compensation was $16.85 million versus $10.3 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text: bit.ly/2pcPCH4 Further company coverage:
* Nintendo jumps on enthusiasm for Super Mario Odyssey for Switch
June 15 WS Atkins, a British engineering and design consultancy, said its full-year pretax profit rose about 18 percent, helped by its North American business.
* Deteriorating U.S. political climate undercuts risk sentiment