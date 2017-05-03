May 3 Exxon Mobil Corp:
* On Feb 1, DOJ issued notification about possible
settlement to ExxonMobil Oil Corp for potential violations of
Clean Air Act at Beaumont refinery
* DOJ, EPA contend EMOC failed to identify hazards, maintain
safe facility, mitigate consequences of release related to flash
fire on April 17, 2013
* DOJ, EPA claim EMOC failed to include all covered
processes in risk management program, to inspect process
equipment in timely fashion - SEC filing
* DOJ and EPA are seeking in excess of $100,000 in penalties
and corrective actions to resolve matter
* Company is in settlement discussions with DOJ and EPA, and
parties have entered into a tolling agreement to facilitate
settlement discussions
