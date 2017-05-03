May 3 Exxon Mobil Corp:

* On Feb 1, DOJ issued notification about possible settlement to ExxonMobil Oil Corp for potential violations of Clean Air Act at Beaumont refinery

* DOJ, EPA contend EMOC failed to identify hazards, maintain safe facility, mitigate consequences of release related to flash fire on April 17, 2013

* DOJ, EPA claim EMOC failed to include all covered processes in risk management program, to inspect process equipment in timely fashion - SEC filing

* DOJ and EPA are seeking in excess of $100,000 in penalties and corrective actions to resolve matter

* Company is in settlement discussions with DOJ and EPA, and parties have entered into a tolling agreement to facilitate settlement discussions Source text - (bit.ly/2p9DmXn)