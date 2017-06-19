BRIEF-Karyopharm says top-line data from SADAL study expected in second half of 2018
* Karyopharm reports updated Phase 2b SADAL data for Selinexor in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma at the 2017 European Hematology Association Annual Meeting
June 19 Exxon Mobil Corp:
* ExxonMobil and Synthetic Genomics report breakthrough in algae biofuel research
* Algae strain developed and modified by Synthetic Genomics more than doubled oil production
* Additional research and testing required before commercial application Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Karyopharm reports updated Phase 2b SADAL data for Selinexor in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma at the 2017 European Hematology Association Annual Meeting
* Analysts say internet companies can adjust to new rules (Recasts, adds context, analyst comment, user comments)
LONDON, June 23 Investors pulled $7.7 billion from U.S. equities, the biggest outflows in five weeks, data from Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) showed on Friday, reversing the previous week's bumper inflows as bears battled with the bulls.