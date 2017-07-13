FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ExxonMobil acquires interest in acreage Offshore Suriname
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
July 13, 2017 / 6:05 PM / 15 hours ago

BRIEF-ExxonMobil acquires interest in acreage Offshore Suriname

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp:

* ExxonMobil acquires interest in acreage offshore suriname

* ‍Preparations underway to begin exploration activities​

* Agreement expands ExxonMobil operated acreage in Guyana-Suriname Basin

* Following contract signing, co-venturers are preparing to begin exploration activities, including acquisition and analysis of seismic data

* ExxonMobil says unit, Production Suriname B.V., signed a production sharing contract for block 59 with Staatsolie Maatschappij Suriname N.V.

* ExxonMobil is operator in Acreage Offshore Suriname

* ‍Exxonmobil and consortium partners Hess and Statoil each hold a third of interest in block​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

