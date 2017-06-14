BRIEF-Hydropothecary receives expanded cannabis production and sales licence
* Hydropothecary receives expanded cannabis production and sales licence and approval for two new buildings
June 14 Exxonmobil
* Exxonmobil announces successful muruk sidetrack production test
* Positive production well test results from Muruk 1 sidetrack 3 well in Papua New Guinea North Highlands
* Muruk 1 sidetrack 3 well successfully flowed gas at a rate of 16 million standard cubic feet per day
* Ppositive production well test results from Muruk 1 sidetrack 3 well in Papua New Guinea North Highlands about 13 miles northwest of hides gas field
* Production test confirms muruk as a potentially significant new discovery close to existing PNG LNG infrastructure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 22 Beijing New Building Materials Public Ltd Co
* d.r. Horton reiterates proposal to acquire 75% of forestar group’s common stock for $16.25 per share