GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks rise as oil tries to claw up from 10-month low
* U.S. yield curve flattest in almost a decade on hawkish Fed
June 16 ExxonMobil Corp:
* ExxonMobil makes final investment decision to proceed with liza oil development in Guyana
* ExxonMobil - initial production system expected to produce up to 120,000 barrels of oil per day
* ExxonMobil - development on track for production startup by 2020; less than five years after discovery
* ExxonMobil - gross recoverable resources on stabroek block have increased to an estimated 2 billion to 2.5 billion oil-equivalent barrels
* ExxonMobil - made a final investment decision to proceed with first phase of development for liza field
* ExxonMobil - liza phase 1 development is expected to cost just over $4.4 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY, June 21 Mexico's Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday in a spat over interconnection rates paid between telecommunications firm America Movil and rivals that touches on a bigger case related to an antitrust reform the company is fighting.
BENGALURU, June 22 Gold prices climbed on Thursday as an easing U.S. dollar flattened U.S. Treasury yields to their lowest in nearly a decade. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold had risen 0.5 percent to $1,251.91 per ounce at 0120 GMT. It rose 0.3 percent in the previous session, its largest intra-day percentage change since June 6. * U.S. gold futures for August delivery gained 0.6 percent to $1,253.10 per ounce. * The U.S. Treasury yield curve