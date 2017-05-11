PerkinElmer to buy Germany's Euroimmun for about $1.3 bln
June 19 Scientific instruments maker PerkinElmer Inc said on Monday it would buy Germany's Euroimmun Medical Laboratory Diagnostics AG for about $1.3 billion in cash.
May 11 Exxonmobil
* ExxonMobil to acquire one of world's largest aromatics plants
* Its Singapore affiliate has reached an agreement with Jurong Aromatics Corporation PTE Ltd to acquire its plant located on Jurong Island in Singapore.
* Expects to complete transaction in second half of 2017
* Deal will increase ExxonMobil's Singapore aromatics production to over 3.5 million tonnes per year, of which 1.8 million tonnes is paraxylene. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Liberty submits bid, says "passionate" about Arrium turnaround
