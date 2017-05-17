BRIEF-Marching Moose Capital Corp. Announces update on definitive agreement with Avidian Gold Inc.
* Marching Moose Capital Corp. Announces update on definitive agreement with avidian gold inc.
May 17 Exxon Mobil Corp:
* Exxonmobil to launch mobil-branded service stations and fuels in Mexico
* First Mobil station to open in Mexico in second half of 2017
* $300 million in investments in fuels logistics, product inventories and marketing planned over next 10 years
* Additional Mobil service stations will open later in year in Mexico Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Marching Moose Capital Corp. Announces update on definitive agreement with avidian gold inc.
* Pratt & whitney canada - signed definitive agreement to supply its pw150 engine family powerplant; pw150c, to power avic aircraft ma700 aircraft Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alight, inc. Announces series a funding round of $11 million including strategic investment by Caterpillar Venture Capital Inc.