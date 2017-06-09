BRIEF-Chesapeake Energy calls for redemption of its outstanding 2.5% contingent convertible senior notes
* Chesapeake Energy Corporation announces redemption of 2.500% contingent convertible senior notes due 2037
June 9 Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Eyegate announces $10.0 million public offering
* Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc says pricing of a public offering of an aggregate of 6.6 million shares of common stock
* Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc says offering was priced at $1.50 per share of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
