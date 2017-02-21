US STOCKS-Wall St slides as tech wreck resumes
* Indexes down: Dow 0.21 pct, S&P 0.50 pct, Nasdaq 0.94 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
Feb 21 Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc - under license agreement, Valeant will pay company an upfront payment of $4.0 million - SEC filing
* Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc - under agreement, company is eligible to receive milestone payments totaling up to approximately $99.0 million Source text: (bit.ly/2lCbsEt) Further company coverage:
* Indexes down: Dow 0.21 pct, S&P 0.50 pct, Nasdaq 0.94 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
SAN FRANCISCO, June 15 Shares of Apple have been more bruised than those of other Silicon Valley heavyweights by a technology stock selloff this week, with many on Wall Street cautious following the iPhone maker's rally in recent months.
June 15 Uber Technologies Inc was sued on Thursday by a woman who said top executives at the company improperly obtained her medical records after she was raped by a driver in India, according to court documents.