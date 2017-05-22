May 22 Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* EyeGate receives milestone payment from Valeant Pharmaceuticals for EGP-437 for post-operative ocular inflammation and pain in ocular surgery patients

* EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc - granted Valeant exclusive, worldwide commercial and manufacturing rights to co's EyeGate II delivery system and EGP-437 combination product

* EyeGate Pharmaceuticals - co is eligible to receive developmental and sales-based milestones totaling up to about $99.0 million, royalties on valeant's net sales of product Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: