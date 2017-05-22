May 22 Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* EyeGate receives milestone payment from Valeant
Pharmaceuticals for EGP-437 for post-operative ocular
inflammation and pain in ocular surgery patients
* EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc - granted Valeant exclusive,
worldwide commercial and manufacturing rights to co's EyeGate II
delivery system and EGP-437 combination product
* EyeGate Pharmaceuticals - co is eligible to receive
developmental and sales-based milestones totaling up to about
$99.0 million, royalties on valeant's net sales of product
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: