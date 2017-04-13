BRIEF- HouseFreedom buys Idemhome
* Says it acquires 100 percent stake in Idemhome Corp, on June 15
April 13 EYEMAXX Real Estate AG:
* Convertible bond fully placed - premature closure of public offering on April 13, 2017 at 9.00 a.m
* It was already possible to fully place the convertible bond with a total nominal amount of 20,376,000 euros ($21.74 million) at the end of the subscription period for EYEMAXX shareholders and holders of the 2016/2019 bond
* Proceeds from convertible bond are to be used, in particular, to finance EYEMAXX Real Estate AG's real estate projects and to expand and modernise its own real estate portfolio
* Company currently has a deal pipeline totalling around 400 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9373 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 HSBC's Malaysian subsidiary said it would invest $250 million to acquire land and build its headquarters at the Tun Razak Exchange (TRX) financial district.
JOHANNESBURG, June 15 South Africa's rand retreated from a two-and-a-half month high on Thursday after the U.S. central bank raised interest rates said it was prepared to continue tightening monetary policy.