Czech Social Democrats pledge to cut tax for workers, tighten control of big business
* Social Democrats promise tax cuts for workers, other incentives
Feb 17 Eyemaxx Real Estate AG:
* FY profit after tax increases by approx. 45 percent to 5.85 million euros ($6.23 million)
* FY EBIT rose 6.5 percent to 10.24 million euros from 9.61 million euros a year earlier
* FY sales rose by 52 percent to 3.53 million euros, compared with 2.32 million euros in the same period of the previous year
* For the current financial year 2016/2017 expects a further substantial increase in profit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9394 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Social Democrats promise tax cuts for workers, other incentives
SHANGHAI/BEIJING, June 17 Chinese prosecutors have filed new lawsuits against employees of two firms connected to fugitive Guo Wengui, the official Xinhua news agency said on Saturday, as Beijing continues to turn up the legal pressure on the New York-based tycoon at the centre of a political feud with the ruling Communist Party.
PARIS, June 17 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC) is among the inaugural customers for a larger new version of Boeing's 737 jetliner, two industry sources said on Saturday.