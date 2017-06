March 24 EYEMAXX Real Estate AG:

* Issues convertible bond of up to 20.376 million euros ($22.02 million)

* Annual interest coupon totals 4.5 percent, conversion price has been set at 11.89 euros

* Proceeds from convertible bond are to be used, in particular, to finance EYEMAXX Real Estate AG's real estate projects and to expand and modernise its own portfolio of properties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9252 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)