BRIEF-Thai Factory Development says unit enters joint venture agreement with Beauty Honour
* Unit, Crown Development Co., Ltd entered into a joint venture agreement with Beauty Honour Ltd
June 12 EYEMAXX REAL ESTATE AG:
* STARTS ANOTHER RESIDENTIAL PROJECT IN VIENNA
* PROJECT VOLUME OF AROUND 10 MILLION EUROS
* START OF CONSTRUCTION IN FOURTH QUARTER OF 2017 PLANNED, COMPLETION PLANNED IN THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Unit, Crown Development Co., Ltd entered into a joint venture agreement with Beauty Honour Ltd
KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 The corruption scandal at 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) and upcoming elections pose potential challenges for Malaysia's sovereign rating in the short term, Standard and Poor's said on Thursday.
* LENDING BANKS EXTEND STANDSTILL AGREEMENTS ON DEBT UNTIL NOV 15 Source text: http://reut.rs/2sYBE04 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)