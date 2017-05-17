May 17Ezaki Glico Co Ltd

* Says it plans to set up wholly owned subsidiary Glico Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. in Singapore on June 1

* Says new unit will be mainly engaged in business control and marketing activities in ASEAN area

* Says unit will be capitalized at about 1.50 billion yen

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/T7LOFu

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)