BRIEF-Alterra Power expands loan facility for Flat Top wind investment
* Alterra power expands loan facility for flat top wind investment
June 27 EZCORP Inc-
* EZCORP announces private offering of $125 million of convertible senior notes due 2024
* EZCORP Inc - expects to grant an option to initial purchasers for up to an additional $18.75 million aggregate principal amount of convertible notes
* EZCORP - intends to use net proceeds from offering to repay all borrowings outstanding under senior secured credit facility, which will be terminated
* EZCORP Inc - company may also use net proceeds from this offering to retire a portion of its outstanding 2.125% cash convertible senior notes due 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Euro hits one year high, Deutsche Bank calls end of dollar rally
* Penn Virginia Corporation provides operational update and announces borrowing base increase to $200 million