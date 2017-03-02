BRIEF-Monnet Ispat and Energy says it has not filed for bankruptcy
* Says reference of co in article is with reference to Gupta Coal which has filed for bankruptcy
March 2 Ezra Holdings Limited
* Announcement In Relation To Emas Chiyoda Subsea Limited
* Board of directors of EMAS Chiyoda Subsea decided to commence ECS chapter 11 filing which it believes to be in best interest of all ECS' stakeholders
* Refer to article titled "creditor may drop winding-up action against EMAS AMC" published in Business Times on 28 feb
* Co "understands from ECS that EMAS Marine Base Llc has defaulted on its payment obligation in relation to its acquisition of a spoolbase in Ingleside"
* Company understands from ECS that claims made by Necotrans Singapore Pte Ltd against EMAS-AMC pte ltd has been settled
* Also refer to article titled "ezra's trading halts do little to serve investors" published in straits times on 2 march
* "Reiterates that Bibby Offshore's claims are against ECS, which company does not control"
* "Company has no dispute with Bibby Offshore"
* In event claims are made against company in relation to any guarantees company will face an immediate going concern issue
* Group will continue its on-going initiatives to review all options to restructure its businesses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* RBI list also names Jaypee Infratech, Bhushan Power, Monnet
