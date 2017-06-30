BRIEF-Aina Le'a Inc files voluntary petition under Chapter 11 On June 22
* Aina Le'a says intends to continue operating business during Chapter 11 case as a debtor-in-possession - SEC filing
June 30 Ezra Holdings Ltd
* Update on restructuring proceedings commenced in united states: bar date notice
* Us court has on 16 june entered order establishing deadlines for filing of proof of claims against ezra chapter 11 entities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 30 Puerto Rico’s financial oversight board on Friday voted to allow the PREPA power utility to restructure its $9 billion debt load through a form of bankruptcy, potentially heralding a messy end to three years of arduous out-of-court talks.
* Quadrant 4 System Corporation reaches partial settlement with U.S. Securities and exchange commission and files for voluntary chapter 11 restructuring