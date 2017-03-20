BRIEF-Cypressfirst believes Cypress Semiconductor's board needs further change
* Cypressfirst says it continues to believe that Cypress Semiconductor board needs further change - SEC filing
March 20 F-secure Oyj
* Says employee co-operation negotiations started
* Initiated employee co-operation negotiations to refocus resourcing
* As result of proposed changes, expects maximum potential headcount reduction of 30
* Negotiations are expected to be finalized by end of April
* Outlook for 2017 is unchanged
* Says online part of Shanghai IPO attracted interest amounting to 8,608.35 times amount on offer
* SecureAuth launches advanced security for Microsoft's office 365 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: