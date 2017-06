June 22 FABEGE AB:

* FABEGE CONTINUES DEVELOPMENT OF RÅSUNDA

* ‍FABEGE AND CITY OF SOLNA HAVE AGREED ON CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW SCHOOL​

* AGREEMENT WITH CITY OF SOLNA IS SET TO RUN FOR 20 YEARS WITH A RENT OF APPROXIMATELY SEK 12.5 MILLION PER YEAR

* ALL THREE OF NEW FACILITIES ARE EXPECTED TO BE UP AND RUNNING AS EARLY AS START OF AUTUMN SCHOOL TERM 2018

* INVESTMENT AMOUNTS TO SEK 140M

* ‍FABEGE AND CITY OF SOLNA ALSO AGREED ON CONSTRUCTION OF A PRESCHOOL FACILITY FOR 80 CHILDREN, AND A MULTI-RESIDENCE BUILDING​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)