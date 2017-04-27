UPDATE 1-Amazon CEO Bezos asks Twitter followers how to donate his money
June 15 Amazon.com Inc's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos on Thursday turned to an unusual source of inspiration for how to donate part of his wealth: Twitter.
April 27 FABEGE AB:
* Q1 RENTAL INCOME SEK 546 MILLION VERSUS SEK 519 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 PRE-TAX PROFIT SEK 1.14 BILLION VERSUS SEK 1.76 BILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 PROFIT FROM PROPERTY MANAGEMENT SEK 216 MILLION VERSUS SEK 195 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 15 Amazon.com Inc's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos on Thursday turned to an unusual source of inspiration for how to donate part of his wealth: Twitter.
* OSC settlement seen as big first step in Home Capital recovery
* Orbimed Advisors Llc reports 11.6 percent passive stake in CTI Biopharma Corp as of June 9 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sg61MT) Further company coverage: