India's Shriram Group agrees to sell units to IDFC
NEW DELHI, July 8 India's Shriram Group said on Saturday it has reached agreement to merge some of its financial service businesses with those of IDFC Group.
July 7 Fabege Ab
* Q2 PROFIT FROM PROPERTY MANAGEMENT SEK 233 MILLION VERSUS SEK 213 MILLION YEAR AGO
* H1 NET OPERATING INCOME SEK 795 MILLION VERSUS SEK 724 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q2 PRE-TAX PROFIT SEK 1.46 BILLION VERSUS SEK 1.36 BILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW DELHI, July 8 India's Shriram Group said on Saturday it has reached agreement to merge some of its financial service businesses with those of IDFC Group.
HAMBURG, July 8 German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Saturday she was pleased that all Group of 20 members besides the United States had agreed in a communique that the Paris climate accord was irreversible.
AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France, July 8 French utility EDF would not be part of the French government's plan to sell 10 billion euros ($11.40 billion) worth of state assets to finance projects geared towards innovation, a source close to EDF's management said on Saturday.