May 23 Facebook Inc:

* Facebook Inc says announcing two new features for Facebook Live - blog

* Testing Live Chat With Friends, one of features, on mobile in several countries, "look forward" to making it available more broadly later this summer

* Announcing feature called 'live with' that lets users invite a friend into live video, even if users involved are not in the same place