BRIEF-Hydropothecary receives expanded cannabis production and sales licence
* Hydropothecary receives expanded cannabis production and sales licence and approval for two new buildings
June 14 Facebook Inc:
* Facebook announces updates to safety check feature - blog
* Facebook says updates include people in U.S. will have option to start fundraiser from within Safety Check, community help will be available on desktop
* Updates to Safety Check also include adding more context with a personal note, introducing crisis descriptions Source text: (bit.ly/2s0pfYq) Further company coverage:
* Hydropothecary receives expanded cannabis production and sales licence and approval for two new buildings
June 22 Beijing New Building Materials Public Ltd Co
* d.r. Horton reiterates proposal to acquire 75% of forestar group’s common stock for $16.25 per share