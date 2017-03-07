UPDATE 2-Olympics-McDonald's ends Olympics sponsorship deal early
BERLIN, June 16 U.S. fast-food giant McDonald's has ended its 41-year-long Olympic Games sponsorship deal three years early, the International Olympic Committee said on Friday.
March 7 Facebook Inc:
* On March 6 board appointed Susan Taylor to serve as chief accounting officer of company effective April 17, 2017 - SEC filing
* Facebook - Jas Athwal, co's previous chief accounting officer, notified co of his intent to resign as chief accounting officer on November 14, 2016 Source text: (bit.ly/2lBAXai) Further company coverage:
June 16 Exxon Mobil Corp said on Friday it would proceed with the development of one of the largest oil discoveries of the past decade, the Liza oil field, located offshore Guyana, after receiving approval from the South American nation's government.
ASTANA, June 16 The estimated cost of a project to boost output at the Karachaganak gas condensate field in Kazakhstan has been halved from last year's $9 billion, a senior Kazakh energy official said on Friday.