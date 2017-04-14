MOVES-Instinet names new U.S. head of sales for CMS business
June 15 Electronic broker Instinet LLC, a unit of Nomura Holdings Inc, named Scott Douglass as U.S. head of sales for its commission management services (CMS) business, based in New York.
April 14 Facebook Inc
* Facebook Inc says CEO Mark Zuckerberg's 2016 total compensation $5.8 million versus $5.) million in 2015 - SEC filing
* Facebook Inc says COO Sheryl Sandberg's 2016 total compensation was $24.5 million versus $18.7 million in 2015
* Facebook Inc CFO David Wehner's 2016 total compensation $16.5 versus $16.8 in 2015
* Facebook Inc CTO Mike Schroepfer's 2016 total compensation $16.5 versus $11.9 in 2015 Source text: (bit.ly/2p3F9Rs) Further company coverage:
June 15 Electronic broker Instinet LLC, a unit of Nomura Holdings Inc, named Scott Douglass as U.S. head of sales for its commission management services (CMS) business, based in New York.
LIMA, June 15 Canada's Frontera Energy Corp plans to invest $2.5 billion in oil and gas exploration and production in Peru, the company said in a statement on Thursday.
BUENOS AIRES/TORONTO, June 15 Authorities in the Argentine province of San Juan lifted restrictions on leaching operations at Barrick Gold Corp's Veladero mine on Thursday, but the world's biggest gold producer said it would not immediately resume full operations.