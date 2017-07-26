FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Facebook CFO Wehner says News Feed 'biggest driver of growth'
July 26, 2017 / 8:46 PM / in 9 hours

BRIEF-Facebook CFO Wehner says News Feed 'biggest driver of growth'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, July 26 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc reported quarterly results on Wednesday that surpassed analysts' forecasts for revenue and earnings.

* CFO David Wehner says company will continue to 'invest aggressively' with higher spending

* Wehner says in Reuters interview that News Feed remains 'biggest driver of growth' at Facebook; Instagram an 'increasing contribution'

* Wehner says Instagram now has 15 million business profiles, Facebook has 70 million business pages Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By David Ingram)

