March 30 Facebook Inc

* Facebook Inc - introducing personal fundraisers, which will launch in U.S. For people aged 18 years or older, and in beta over next few weeks - blog

* Facebook - personal fundraisers will begin with six specific categories for critical financial needs and include 24-hour fundraiser review process

* Facebook Inc - announcing that verified pages can now add donate buttons to their live broadcasts Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2nnjK0S) Further company coverage: