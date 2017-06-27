WRAPUP 4-New computer virus spreads from Ukraine to disrupt world business
* Port terminals operated by Maersk disrupted (Adds details on Maersk disruption, FedEx on TNT)
June 27 Facebook Inc
* Facebook says over the last two months, on average, co deleted around 66,000 posts reported as hate speech per week - blog
* Long way from being able to rely on machine learning and AI to handle "complexity involved in assessing hate speech"
* Facebook says its current definition of hate speech is anything that directly attacks people based on their “protected characteristics”
* Building up teams that deal with reported content: over next year, will add 3,000 people to community operations team , on top of 4,500 co already has
* In terms of hate speech, “protected characteristics” include race, ethnicity, religious affiliation, sexual orientation, gender identity Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 28 PayPal Holdings Inc has invested in LendUp, a San Francisco-based startup that offers loans online to consumers who have been traditionally overlooked by banks because they are considered too risky.
DUBLIN, June 28 Irish consumers could be forced to pay higher prices for everyday items if Britain's exit from the European Union leads to tariffs being imposed on goods coming into the country, a government report said on Wednesday.