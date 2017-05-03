BRIEF-AURVISTA GOLD TO INCREASE FINANCING UP TO MAXIMUM OF $10 MLN
* AURVISTA GOLD TO INCREASE FINANCING UP TO A MAXIMUM OF $10 MILLION
May 3 Facebook Inc
* Facebook reports first quarter 2017 results
* Qtrly earnings per share $1.04
* Qtrly revenue $8,032 million versus $5,382 million
* MAUs were 1.94 billion as of march 31, 2017, an increase of 17% year-over-year
* DAUs were 1.28 billion on average for march 2017, an increase of 18% year-over-year
* Headcount was 18,770 as of March 31, 2017, an increase of 38% year-over-year
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.12, revenue view $7.84 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* mobile advertising revenue represented approximately 85% of advertising revenue for Q1 of 2017, up from approximately 82% last year
* says is no longer reporting non-GAAP expenses, income, tax rate, and earnings per share
* Q1 advertising revenue $7,857 million versus $5,201 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Discover financial services - credit card delinquency rate 1.58 percent at may end versus 1.60 percent at april end - sec filing
* Dow up 0.03 pct, S&P down 0.11 pct, Nasdaq down 0.05 pct (Updates to early afternoon)