BRIEF-Eli Lilly and Co sets quarterly dividend of $0.52 per share
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.52per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 21 (Reuters) -
* Facebook reviews more than 6.5 million reports weekly relating to potentially fake accounts- Guardian
* Facebook videos of violent deaths while marked as disturbing don't always have to be deleted as they can help create awareness of issues like mental illness- Guardian
* Some Facebook photos of non-sexual physical abuse, bullying of children don't have to be deleted or “actioned” unless there is "sadistic" or celebratory element- Guardian
* Facebook using software to intercept some graphic content before it got on the site- Guardian
* Facebook will allow people to live-stream attempts to self-harm because it “doesn’t want to censor or punish people in distress”- Guardian Source text : bit.ly/2qFic6A Further company coverage:
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.52per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fed's Dudley says tight labor market should push inflation up
* U.S. Special Operations command awards Harris Corporation $255 million IDIQ contract for next-generation manpack radios