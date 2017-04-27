BRIEF-AIG to redeem 4.90pct callable notes due July 17, 2045
* AIG - will redeem all of its outstanding 4.90pct callable notes due July 17, 2045 on July 17, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 27 Facebook Inc:
* Announcing new automated rules for Rights Manager that will "better support rights owners’ business objectives" - Blog
* Rights Manager now has four automatic match actions; block, claim ad earnings, match, manually review match - Blog
* Updates will start rolling out April 27, 2017 and will be available to pages using rights manager globally in the coming weeks - Blog Source text: (bit.ly/2qcFZeV) Further company coverage:
* AIG - will redeem all of its outstanding 4.90pct callable notes due July 17, 2045 on July 17, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, June 15 Takata Corp , the Japanese company facing billions in liabilities stemming from its defective air bag inflators, is preparing to file for bankruptcy as early as next week as it works toward a deal for financial backing from U.S. auto parts maker Key Safety Systems Inc, sources said on Thursday.
* Caseys General Stores Inc - entered into note purchase agreement relating to issuance of $400 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes Source text: (http://bit.ly/2tsitbM) Further company coverage: