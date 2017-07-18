FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 18, 2017 / 9:56 PM / in 11 hours

BRIEF-Facebook says provides update on next steps to address link preview

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) -

* Facebook - Introducing tab in page publishing tools for publishers to indicate link ownership , continue editing how their links appear on Facebook

* Facebook Inc - Non-publisher pages will no longer be able to overwrite link metadata in the graph API or in Page composer

* Facebook - First rolling feature out to publishers, including news, sports and entertainment pages

* Facebook - Pages that abuse the ability to modify their own links in any way will lose access to tool to overwrite metadata for link previews

* Says the tool is another step "we're taking to limit the spread of false news on Facebook" Source : bit.ly/2uFWsuF

