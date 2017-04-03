UPDATE 2-UBS and Credit Suisse need credible insolvency plans -SNB
* SNB says more progress required on loss-absorbing capacity (Adds comment from UBS and Credit Suisse)
April 3 Factset Research Systems Inc:
* Factset completes acquisition of Interactive Data Managed Solutions, wealth management solutions provider
* Factset Research Systems Inc- IDMS is expected to be accretive by $0.03 to adjusted diluted EPS for FactSet's fiscal 2017
* Factset - IDMS is expected to be accretive by $0.03 to adjusted diluted eps for FactSet's fiscal 2017
* FactSet- IDMS is expected to add approximately $10 million in q3 revenues
* FactSet - Q3 2017 adjusted diluted eps is now expected to be in range of $1.81 and $1.87
* FactSet - gaap diluted eps is now expected to be in range of $1.68 and $1.74 for q3 2017
* FactSet - Q3 revenues are now expected to be in range of $311 million and $317 million
* FactSet - IDMS is expected to add approximately $10 million in q3 revenues Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SNB says more progress required on loss-absorbing capacity (Adds comment from UBS and Credit Suisse)
* Says it plans to invest 232.3 million yuan ($34.15 million)in Shanghai Research Institute of Building Sciences Group
Washington, June 15 Republican senators trying to repeal Obamacare are forming consensus to keep some of the U.S. healthcare law's taxes they long criticized, in hopes of delaying more drastic funding cuts, particularly to the Medicaid program for the poor and disabled.