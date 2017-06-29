BRIEF-Accelerated Pharma now expects IPO price per unit between $4 and $6
* Accelerated Pharma Inc now sees IPO of 1.5 million units consisting of common stock and two Series A warrants - sec filing
June 29 FAES FARMA SA:
* CLOSES PURCHASE OF LABORATORIOS DIAFARM FOR 70 MILLION EUROS
* SAYS NET FINANCIAL DEBT OF OVER 11 MILLION EUROS WAS DISCOUNTED FROM LABORATORIOS DIAFARM COMPANY VALUE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to issue up to 2.0 billion yuan ($295.08 million) commercial paper
FRANKFURT, June 30 Bayer has filed a request for approval of its planned $66 billion takeover of U.S. seeds company Monsanto with European Union regulators, a spokesman for the German pharmaceuticals and pesticides maker said on Friday.