BRIEF-Novartis says FDA accepts Sandoz regulatory submission for generic version of Advair Diskus
* FDA accepts Sandoz regulatory submission for a generic version of Advair Diskus
April 26 Faes Farma SA:
* Q1 net profit 9.3 million euros ($10.2 million) versus 8.1 million euros year ago
* Q1 EBITDA 13.9 million euros versus 12.9 million euros year ago
* Q1 revenue 60.8 million euros versus 57.0 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9152 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, June 15 Scientists have identified three mutations that, if they occurred at the same time in nature, could turn a strain of bird flu now circulating in China into a potential pandemic virus that could spread among people.
BOSTON, June 15 Lawyers for a Massachusetts pharmacy executive convicted of fraud for his role in a 2012 U.S. meningitis outbreak that killed 64 people asked a judge to order a new trial, charging that prosecutors misbehaved in providing evidence to the jury.