BRIEF-CF Corp enters into equity purchase agreements
* CF Corp - co entered into equity purchase agreements in connection with rights of first offer under forward purchase agreements, dated April 18, 2016
June 26 Fair Isaac Corp:
* Fair Isaac - co entered into an amendment to its amended and restated credit agreement dated December 30, 2014 with several banks, financial institutions
* Fair Isaac Corp says amendment increases revolving commitment by $100 million - SEC filing
* Fair Isaac Corp - after giving effect to amendment, revolving commitment under credit facility is $500 million - SEC filing
* Fair Isaac - amendment also provides co with option to increase commitments under credit facility by another $100 million, subject to certain terms & conditions Source text: (bit.ly/2sUrThd) Further company coverage:
* Allegheny Technologies - on June 21, 2017, co, units entered into a second amendment to revolving credit and security agreement - SEC filing
* PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust prices public offering of 8.00 percent series B fixed-to-floating rate cumulative redeemable preferred shares