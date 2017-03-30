March 30 Fair Value Reit AG
* EBIT up 26 percent to 15.5 million euros ($16.67 million)
in 2016 (previous year: 12.3 million euros)
* FY group net profit up 3 percent to 6.9 million euros
(previous year: 6.6 million euros)
* FY funds from operations (FFO) as forecast at
previous-year level of 6.4 million euros (0.45/share euros)
* Proposed dividend for 2016 of 0.40 euros per share
* Successful lets increase pro forma occupancy rate to 93.2
percent in 2016
* For 2017 expects FFO before non-controlling interests to
range between around 9.6 million euros and 10.2 million euros
and after non-controlling interests of between 6.1 million euros
and 6.4 million euros
* Target dividend for 2017 is 0.25 euros per share for all
shares currently outstanding
* Rental income within fair value group totalling 22.5
million euros in 2016 was around 7 percent short of
previous-year figure of 24.3 million euros due to sales and
vacancies
* Fy net rental income amounted to 16.1 million euros, down
9 percent on previous-year figure of 17.7 million euros
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9299 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)