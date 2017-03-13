BRIEF-Fiat Chrysler CEO sees "wide bench" of possible successor candidates
June 16 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne tells journalists on the sidelines of an event in Venice:
March 13 Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd
* Fairfax announces final results and pricing of cash tender offer for senior notes
* Fairfax financial - pricing of cash tender offers to buy a targeted amount of notes consisting of its outstanding 7.50% senior notes due 2019
* Fairfax financial holdings ltd - pricing also consists of 25% senior notes due 2020 and 6.40% senior notes due 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 16 Short sellers who had targeted Whole Foods Market Inc's shares saw their year-to-date losses more than double after the company's shares jumped on Friday on news that Amazon.com Inc would buy the grocer, data from financial analytics firm S3 Partners showed.
SAO PAULO, June 16 A unit of Chile's Empresas Copec SA has placed a bid for pulpmaker Eldorado Brasil Celulose SA, whose controlling family put it on the block after signing a plea deal with prosecutors in Brazil, a person directly involved in the bid said on Friday.