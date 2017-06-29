UPDATE 1-China to crack down on illegal local govt debt-raising activity
* Rising interest rates hamper local debt issuance (Adds quotes, details)
June 29 Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited:
* Fairfax Financial and Allied World receive all regulatory approvals to complete exchange offer
* Offer is set to expire at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on June 30, 2017, unless offer is extended Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Rising interest rates hamper local debt issuance (Adds quotes, details)
LONDON/SYDNEY, June 30 The final group attempting to buy the Curragh coking coal mine in Australia from conglomerate Wesfarmers Ltd has dropped out, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.
LONDON, June 30 Britain's Lloyds Banking Group said on Friday that it has stopped trading Qatari riyals and that the currency is no longer available for sale or buy-back at its high-street banks.