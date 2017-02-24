Feb 24 Altius Minerals Corp
* Fairfax to make strategic investment in Altius
* Altius Minerals Corp - Fairfax Financial Holdings
Limited, through certain of its subsidiaries will make an up to
$100 million investment in Altius
* Says Altius has also agreed to issue 6.7 million common
share purchase warrants, exercisable at $15 per share
* Altius Minerals Corp - Fairfax will have right to nominate
one director to board of directors of Altius
* Altius Minerals Corp - proceeds raised from Fairfax
financing to be used by Altius for investing in opportunities
within mining, minerals sector
* Altius Minerals Corp - closing of transaction is subject
to settlement of mutually agreeable definitive documentation
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: