Feb 24 Altius Minerals Corp

* Fairfax to make strategic investment in Altius

* Altius Minerals Corp - Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through certain of its subsidiaries will make an up to $100 million investment in Altius

* Says Altius has also agreed to issue 6.7 million common share purchase warrants, exercisable at $15 per share

* Altius Minerals Corp - Fairfax will have right to nominate one director to board of directors of Altius

* Altius Minerals Corp - proceeds raised from Fairfax financing to be used by Altius for investing in opportunities within mining, minerals sector

* Altius Minerals Corp - closing of transaction is subject to settlement of mutually agreeable definitive documentation