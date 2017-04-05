BRIEF-Elsight wins fleet management project in South Africa
* New order for 307 units
April 5 Fairfax Media Ltd
* Commenced a process of consultation with its australian metro publishing newsrooms
* Including non-staff costs proposal is expected to deliver about $30 million in annualised savings with majority of these savings expected in 2018 FY
* Consultations on proposed changes which will complete major structural editorial changes required to secure futures of metropolitan mastheads
June 15 China South Publishing and Media Group Co Ltd
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.50 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21