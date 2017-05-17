May 18 Fairfax Media Ltd:

* Received proposal from Hellman & Friedman to acquire 100% of shares in co at a price between $1.225 to $1.250 per share

* TPG Consortium and Hellman & Friedman granted due diligence

* Fairfax Media to allow TPG Consortium and Hellman & Friedman to conduct due diligence

* Proposal assumes no dividends are paid by Fairfax from date of proposal to completion of H&F indicative proposal

* During the due diligence period Fairfax intends to continue progressing the announced potential separation of domain group