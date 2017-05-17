European shares rise as France stocks gain, banks, retailers rebound
* French stocks, banks gain as Macron solidifies reform mandate
May 18 Fairfax Media Ltd:
* Received proposal from Hellman & Friedman to acquire 100% of shares in co at a price between $1.225 to $1.250 per share
* TPG Consortium and Hellman & Friedman granted due diligence
* Fairfax Media to allow TPG Consortium and Hellman & Friedman to conduct due diligence
* Proposal assumes no dividends are paid by Fairfax from date of proposal to completion of H&F indicative proposal
* During the due diligence period Fairfax intends to continue progressing the announced potential separation of domain group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* French stocks, banks gain as Macron solidifies reform mandate
* Lee Enterprises to buy Dispatch-Argus of Moline, Rock Island, IL
June 19 Time Warner Inc said on Monday it signed a deal with Snap Inc to develop up to 10 original shows for Snapchat over the next two years.