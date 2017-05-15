BRIEF-Beijing BDStar Navigation's owner to cut stake in the company in 6 months
* Says its owner plans to unload up to 4.0 percent stake in the company within six months
May 15 Fairfax Media Ltd:
* Revised indicative proposal from TPG Consortium
* Received a revised, indicative, preliminary and non-binding proposal from a consortium including TPG Group (and Ontario teachers' pension plan board
* Revised proposal to acquire 100% of shares in Fairfax at a price of $1.20 per share with all consideration being in cash
* Fairfax board of directors is reviewing revised indicative proposal
* Macquarie Capital and Herbert Smith Freehills are advising Fairfax Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says its owner plans to unload up to 4.0 percent stake in the company within six months
COPENHAGEN, June 19 The top firms in California's Silicon Valley carry more weight on the global stage than many countries, which makes building diplomatic relations with them increasingly important, the world's first national technology ambassador said.
* The total contract value of the project is 10.2 million rgt