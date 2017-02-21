BRIEF-Pros Holdings Inc announces private offering of $106.25 million of convertible senior notes
* Pros announces private offering of $106.25 million of convertible senior notes due 2047
Feb 22 Fairfax Media Ltd
* Hy net profit from ordinary activites after tax attributable to members up 205.6% to $83.7m
* hy total revenue down 4.7% to $913.0m
* interim dividend 2.0¢ per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pros announces private offering of $106.25 million of convertible senior notes due 2047
BEIJING, June 16 Chinese bike-sharing startup Mobike said on Friday it has raised $600 million in a financing round led by existing investor Tencent Holdings Ltd and joined by Sequoia, TPG and Hillhouse Capital.
SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK, June 15 As the ultimate corporate insiders, board members are presented with plenty of opportunities to cash in on their sector knowledge and connections.