* On friday, 5 May 2017 received interest from a consortium
including TPG Group (TPG) and Ontario Teachers' Pension plan
board
* Indication of interest to acquire Fairfax for a
combination of cash and Scrip consideration in a newly listed
vehicle
* Consideration under TPG Consortium's indicative proposal
comprises $0.95 in cash
* Consideration under proposal also comprises 1 share in a
newly listed co which consortium values at $0.25 - $0.30 per
share
* New Media Co would be created by demerging and listing
Australian Community Media, New Zealand Media, Macquarie Media
and Stan
* "New Media Co would be separately listed on ASX"
* TPG Consortium propose to fund cash consideration through
a combination of equity (to be provided by TPG Consortium) and
debt
* "Proposed split of businesses may not optimise shareholder
value"
