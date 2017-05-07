May 8 Fairfax Media Ltd:

* On friday, 5 May 2017 received interest from a consortium including TPG Group (TPG) and Ontario Teachers' Pension plan board

* Indication of interest to acquire Fairfax for a combination of cash and Scrip consideration in a newly listed vehicle

* Consideration under TPG Consortium's indicative proposal comprises $0.95 in cash

* Consideration under proposal also comprises 1 share in a newly listed co which consortium values at $0.25 - $0.30 per share

* New Media Co would be created by demerging and listing Australian Community Media, New Zealand Media, Macquarie Media and Stan

* "New Media Co would be separately listed on ASX"

* TPG Consortium propose to fund cash consideration through a combination of equity (to be provided by TPG Consortium) and debt

"Proposed split of businesses may not optimise shareholder value"