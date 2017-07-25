FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-Fairfax to make C$190 million investment into AGT Food and Ingredients Inc.
#Brexit
#Economy
#Technology
#Trump
#Environment
#Iraq
#Syria
Sections
Featured
Banks dealing EU sovereign debt may be dragged out of London
The road to Brexit
Banks dealing EU sovereign debt may be dragged out of London
Mosul rebuilds monuments, mosques - and society
Iraq
Mosul rebuilds monuments, mosques - and society
Aleppo's limping recovery shows limits of battered Syrian state
Syria
Aleppo's limping recovery shows limits of battered Syrian state
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
July 25, 2017 / 12:10 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Fairfax to make C$190 million investment into AGT Food and Ingredients Inc.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Agt Food And Ingredients Inc:

* Fairfax to make C$190 million investment into agt food and ingredients inc.

* AGT Food And Ingredients Inc - ‍entered into a letter agreement pursuant to which Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through certain subsidiaries​

* AGT Food and Ingredients- ‍Fairfax to make investment of c$190 million in co for issuance by AGT of 5.375pct interest bearing securities,common share purchase warrants​

* AGT Food And Ingredients Inc - ‍Fairfax will have right to nominate one independent director to board of directors of AGT​

* AGT Food and Ingredients Inc - ‍Fairfax will become entitled to nominate an additional independent director upon exercise of all of warrants​

* AGT Food And Ingredients Inc - ‍proceeds raised from fairfax transaction will be used by agt for immediate repayment of debt, future growth initiatives​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.